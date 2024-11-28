Kim Kardashian has revealed that she did not receive any payment for posting pictures of herself posing next to a Tesla Cybertruck and a $30,000 robot named Optimus.

The photo shoot was posted to her Instagram and had fans questioning what was going on with her.

The 44-year-old posed next to the unmanned ground vehicle, which is part of Elon Musk's controversial brand, and a robot.

Reactions from her followers were mixed, with one branding the photo shoot "weird and midlife crisis material in the making."

Some of it was about her age, but more was about her judgment.

"This is so strange," said one user, while another added, "What midlife crisis looks like."

Some worried fans speculated that the reality star's decision to boast about products that appeared so controversial could damage her public image.

A follower chimed in, "Kim, you were my idol, but this screams 'need to stay relevant,' also that lip filler is so dry now.

Here are other comments from X (formerly Twitter):

Her rep told The New York Times that Kardashian was not paid to make the posts. However, it seems that the public does not seem to buy the statement made by her rep.

The star was previously slapped with a hefty fine for an allegation that claimed she had not declared she was being paid to promote products.

The majority of fans reacted to her story: "Hard to believe she did this voluntarily. It feels like a PR stunt."

The backlash against Tesla has been years in the making, as critics have pointed out problems with its cars as well as Musk's less-than-stellar reputation.

Aside from Tesla's cars, much has been also said about the company's robots. Designed to help humans with tasks, it has led into a bigger discussion about robots and artificial intelligence in everyday life.

