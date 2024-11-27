The next generation of reality stars is already sparking fun rivalries.

Cory Wharton, star of 'The Challenge,' recently shared an amusing story about his daughter Ryder, 7, and Dream Kardashian, 8, debating their levels of fame.

During an appearance on 'MTV's Official Challenge' podcast, Wharton revealed that Ryder, his daughter with Cheyenne Floyd, attends the same second-grade class as Dream, daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

"I'm like, 'Ryder, don't you ever argue with a Kardashian,' " Wharton joked on the podcast. "We're gonna step to the side on this argument next time."

'The Real World' alum admitted he's had to "humble Ryder a little bit" following her disagreement with Dream. "All she's known is television," he explained. "You always want to make sure that they're humble about it and they know, 'Hey, we're on TV.' They don't think anything of it."

Wharton also clarified that Ryder and her younger half-sisters, Mila, 4, and Maya, 2, whom he shares with Taylor Selfridge, don't find their parents' reality TV fame particularly impressive. "It's just what we do," he said, adding that Ryder first appeared on television in 2018.

Dream, on the other hand, has been part of reality TV since birth. Her arrival in 2016 was featured on 'Rob & Chyna,' which aired for one season on E!

She continued appearing on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' until its finale in 2021 and is currently featured on Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

In September, Dream took her first step toward building her own public presence with the launch of her Instagram account. She also made her runway debut that same month during New York Fashion Week, walking in the Zeus & Lexi Kids fashion show wearing a bomber jacket, baggy jeans, and sneakers.

Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, who now goes by her government name, Angela White, attended the fashion show to cheer her on, while her father, Kardashian, was notably absent. Chyna, who ended her relationship with Kardashian in early 2017, also shares a 12-year-old son, King, with her ex Tyga.