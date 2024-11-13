Kim Kardashian is moving on from the "minimal monastery" she once shared with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kardashian, 44, who currently lives in the home with her four children; North 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, has begun extensive renovation work on the massive property.

Aerial photos obtained by 'X17Online' reveal that the lavish Los Angeles mansion has already had several of its exterior walls demolished, with some areas left completely open.

It's unclear how much Kardashian plans to renovate, as a large portion of the property remains intact, though areas that appear to be under construction seem to be undergoing major changes.

The photos also reveal that the grounds surrounding the property are undergoing a significant transformation as well, including the expansive lawns, pool area, and tennis court.

The SKIMS founder originally purchased the $60 million Hidden Hills home with West, 47, in 2014 for just $20 million before an extensive makeover and redesign. Kanye once described the home's design as something "Batman" might inhabit, emphasizing its futuristic and pure aesthetic.

West worked with designer Axel Vervoordt to make over the home with a budget of $40 million, focusing on a minimalistic rework of the eight bedroom, ten bathroom home a vision in beige. It's since been the subject of many Kardashian-led Instagram photos and videos, especially during the holidays where Kardashians' love of minimalistic design shines through.

The expansive home is full of enormous, open areas outside the children's bedrooms, which have been revealed on social media to be packed with toys and other decor, a far cry from the somber look of the interior halls, dining area, living room, and bedrooms.

Before Kardashian and West laid claim to the property and begun their $40 million worth of renovations, it belonged to Lisa-Marie Presley.

The SKKN by Kim CEO hasn't made any public comments just yet on what she plans to do with the home or how she envisions its new interior.

As is usually the case, we'll likely find out the reason for the change as well as the what the home looks like after its renovations during a new season of 'The Kardashians' on Hulu. Following her divorce from West in 2021, Kardashian bought out his share of the property for $23 million. Over the years, she has acquired additional homes surrounding the mansion, including demolishing one to create a garden.