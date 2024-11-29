Selma Blair isn't shying away from sharing her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) with the world, but she's finding that living with MS is an ongoing journey.

The 52-year-old was recently seen back at work as she attended Elle's Women in Hollywood event, going without aid, after being diagnosed in 2018.

Blair said in a RadarOnline interview that prior to her diagnosis, she struggled with alcohol as a coping mechanism.

Nonetheless, in the last year, she has experienced real progress due to treatment for her bone marrow and a change in her medication.

"I'm back at work and doing things so I will have things to announce," Blair said. "I never thought I'd feel well enough to work again or get to feel this grounded."

But, friends say, Blair is still resilient and inspiring, and she's been open about her struggles with her disease.

"She's one tough cookie," a source familiar with her told RadarOnline. "But there is no getting away from the fact that MS is a life-limiting condition."

In an effort to restore her immune system, Blair was put through a two-month hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The confirmative diagnosis, she said, brought relief, and the surgery was the turning point in her journey

"Once I knew I had MS — which I'd had for a while — things made so much more sense," she explained.

Remembering her own experience with denial before being diagnosed, Blair noted she thought her symptoms up until that point were just personality traits.

"I was a sad person. I wanted joy and good things but I was living a lie because I didn't know I was sick," she said.

"I convinced myself I was just that dramatic, weird girl who needed alcohol to not stutter. I could've been kinder to myself."

In 2021, Blair revealed that she was in remission and has since been pondering about the impact her illness has on her relationships with others.

"It's about how I deal with people in the world," she noted.