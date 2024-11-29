Jacob Elordi showcased a dramatic transformation at the Marrakech Film Festival's opening ceremony on November 29.

The actor traded his signature clean-shaven appearance for a fuller, scruffier look while attending the event.

The 27-year-old 'Euphoria' star appeared at the event sporting longer hair and facial hair, dressed in a classic black suit he paired with a frog-shaped brooch.

The actor joined fellow jury members Andrew Garfield and director Luca Guadagnino at the festival, sparking a series of social media reactions to his new appearance.

Fans couldn't believe the new style Elordi chose to debut and went absolutely feral with their thoughts on the look.

Jacob Elordi’s new era has fully loaded, and I’m on board pic.twitter.com/PHHmtiO9Tr — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) November 29, 2024

JACOB ELORDI GREW A BEARD AND HIS HAIR??? HOLY FUCK pic.twitter.com/bUdOE69HCx — aileen ❦ (@elordisdua) November 29, 2024

HE GROWS HIS HAIR ND BEARD AND STACHE SO HAWT DONT FUCKING MOVE MY MAN IS HERE! THE LOML JACOB ELORDI IS HERE pic.twitter.com/Y0ogp2zj8B — sel ✨ (@mynamesgood) November 29, 2024

Most of Elordi's appearances in film and TV shows have found him with a more clean-shaven look, so the additional facial hair were a bit of a departure from the way he normally presents himself.

Some fans noted it gave the actor a more distinguished look, which could be an issue if he's returning for 'Euphoria' season 3 to reprise his role as Nate Jacobs.

In an April 2022 'Variety' interview, he expressed interest in seeing his character Nate Jacobs mature, noting, "I fear I'm growing too old for high school."

One of Elordi's most recent roles places him in the film 'Oh, Canada'.

In the new flick, he plays a young Richard Gere. The drama, which premiered at the New York Film Festival in October, follows legendary filmmaker Leonard Fife's life story.

Elordi portrays the younger version of Gere's character alongside Uma Thurman.

It's unclear if this new facial hair is part of a new role for Elordi or just a shift in his personal style.