Naturi Naughton and Adrienne Bailon have turned a new page in their friendship, sharing a warm and joyous Thanksgiving celebration together.

Naughton, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 1, to share a photo of the pair dressed in matching Western-inspired outfits, captioning it, "#PrayerWorks y'all🥹🙏🏾 me & @adriennebailon ❤️What a special Thanksgiving! #2LW #StillStanding 😝 #25YearsInTheGame since #3LW #whodathunkit #westernthanksgiving #soBlessed."

The reunion comes after years of tension and estrangement stemming from their time together in the early 2000s girl group, 3LW. Naughton's exit from the group in 2002 was surrounded by controversy, with allegations of mistreatment and a now-infamous incident where a plate of food was thrown at her. At the time, Naughton expressed feeling unsupported and isolated, leading to her decision to leave the group. Bailon, 41, and the third member of the group, Kiely Williams, continued as a duo before joining The Cheetah Girls, while Naughton transitioned to a successful acting career, most notably starring in Starz' 'Power' opposite Omari Hardwick.

Years later, during a 2017 appearance on 'The Real,' co-hosted by Bailon, the pair reconciled publicly. Bailon issued a heartfelt apology, saying, "I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you."

Fans and celebrities alike flooded Naughton's Instagram post with supportive comments.

"This makes my heart so happy!!!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "This is what maturity looks like!" The hashtag "#2LW" — a playful nod to their history — became a trending topic, with followers speculating about the possibility of a full 3LW reunion.

Although Williams was noticeably absent, the holiday gathering highlighted the beauty of forgiveness and growth. As Naughton put it, the celebration with Bailon felt like a testimony to the power of prayer and maturity. Fans couldn't help but cheer for the duo, with one commenter summing it up perfectly: "Sisterhood is the best hood."

3LW, short for "3 Lil Women," was an American girl group formed in 1999. After Naughton, who welcomed her second baby in May 2023 with husband Xavier "Two" Lewis, left the trio in 2002, she was replaced by Jessica Benson.

The group was signed to Epic Records, and later moved to So So Def.They are best known for their singles "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)", "Playas Gon' Play" and "I Do (Wanna Get Close to You)."