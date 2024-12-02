Adore Delano from RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has gone newly public about her romantic relationship with Sasha Allen, a contestant who appeared on the American version of The Voice in 2021. However, some commenters on social media have already begun heatedly pointing to their age gap — Delano is 35; Sasha is 23.

That would make a 12-year difference between the two entertainers who displayed their love for the first time on the algorithm in posts shared to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 1). And while plenty of commenters on each's respective post offered positive remarks, several bandied with their burning questions about the age gap elsewhere.

"you teach me things with just a look in your eyeballs - you're mine - i'm yours - let's take over the world - i love yo," Delano said in her post that contains several pictures of the new couple snuggled up together. "my sweet adore, i am so lucky to love you," Allen said in his post containing some of the same images. See them both below.

"what do you MEAN adore delano and sasha allen are dating?? isn't there like a 12 year age gap??" one person on X (formerly Twitter) responded. "the adore delano and sasha allen age gap is craaazy wtf," someone else added. Yet another incredulous commenter wrote, "adore and sasha allen??? the age gap??? HUHHHHHH."

Others tried different angles. "i truly don't give a fuck about the sasha allen/adore delano age gap. they're two consenting adults," one said. "No but imagine being able to say THE adore Delano is your girlfriend," somebody else remarked. "niche tweet but adore delano dating sasha allen was NOT on my 2024 bingo card holy shit," still another said. See the posts below.

Delano found fame as a drag queen on the sixth and seventh seasons of Drag Race before appearing on the second season of Drag Race All Stars. She is also a singer who has released three studio albums of pop and alternative music.

Allen was part of the duo Jim and Sasha Allen when they made it onto The Voice Season 21, as Parade reported. Sasha made history as the first trans man to advance to the live shows on the American version of the series, per PinkNews.

what do you MEAN adore delano and sasha allen are dating?? isn’t there like a 12 year age gap?? — spence ☆ (@buddiecoded) December 2, 2024

the adore delano and sasha allen age gap is craaazy wtf — mikey (@mjdenton99) December 2, 2024

]SKEKSMW adore and sasha allen??? the age gap??? HUHHHHHH — jo🏳️‍⚧️🇸🇻 (@jocolbyy) December 1, 2024

i truly don’t give a fuck about the sasha allen/adore delano age gap. they’re two consenting adults and honestly a lot of the comments critiquing it feel like they’re trying to paint adore as a pedo and sasha as a child which is an icky thing to do to trans women and men 🤷‍♀️ — emmi #teamfreya #teammandy (@noitsemmii) December 2, 2024

No but imagine being able to say THE adore Delano is your girlfriend. Fuck I’d never stop bragging. I would’ve never expected this hard launch but I’m so happy for Sasha and her, she’s amazing and Sasha’s a fantastic dude — Hayden 쥬꼬-찡구 is seeing yves (@gamjadongo3o) December 2, 2024

Sasha Allen is my age and bagged adore Delano,,,not that I could’ve had a chance but,,,, — el✨✨ (@goodluckwillow) December 1, 2024

adore is dating sasha allen and i have no one to talk to about this oh my fuckigng god — ♡ kendrix kyle ♡ (@kendrixsuxx) December 1, 2024