Who's The Boss? alum Danny Pintauro has revealed that he underwent emergency surgery after having an accident on Thanksgiving.

In a video posted on Instagram on Dec.1, the former child star shared footage of his recovery and a screenshot of a message written on the iOS Notes app. He wrote that, on Thanksgiving night, he got into "a scooter accident" after the bike lane he was riding in "was suddenly blocked with cones" and he "was forced to choose between a van and a pylon."

He suffered a "terrible scrape" on his arm and was "pretty convinced" he had broken it. Though he noted that his arm pain was "a whole lot better" by the next day, he began getting "weird chest pains" on Saturday afternoon.

"It felt like my hiatal hernia was acting up," the actor wrote. "Before long, the pain was so significant all across my chest and my stomach muscles and my shoulder muscles that I could barely breathe." Pintauro added that experiencing that discomfort was "the worst moment" of his life.

After receiving "all kinds of tests," including a CAT scan, an x-ray and bloodwork at the hospital, it was discovered that he "had an infection in [his] bloodstream due to a tear in [his] stomach lining," meaning that air and stomach acid "were escaping into [his] abdomen."

The 48-year-old disclosed that, thankfully, the surgery went well and his pain has "pretty much gone away," though he is still "very sore." He will also have a tube in his stomach for three days to "keep removing the acids" as not to "upset the stitches and repair they did."

"They always say this but it's very true, if I had waited any longer, I could have died," Pintauro pointed out. "My body was the one who told me something was absolutely wrong."

He thanked his "wonderful" husband Wil for being by his side "for the whole thing," as well as the doctors and nurses who have taken care of him. Pintauro also asked for fans to keep him in their prayers so he can be on the mend and leave the hospital soon.

His former Who's The Boss? co-star Alyssa Milano appeared in the comments, writing, "Oh no! I'm so sorry." Friends and fans also wished him a speedy recovery.

