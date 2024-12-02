Yung Miami is moving on.

The rapper — real name Caresha Brownlee — was spotted alongside NFL star Stefon Diggs on his birthday, sparking dating rumors between the two since her split from now-disgraced music tycoon, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The Houston Texans player and the former City Girls star were reportedly seen celebrating the athlete's 31st birthday at Carbone in Miami, Florida — an upscale Italian-American restaurant.

Paparazzi caught Diggs attempting to keep a low profile while exiting the restaurant, while Yung Miami stepped out with a drink still in her hand.

In footage obtained by 'The Shade Room,' the female rap star wore a skin tight bodycon dress while the athlete turned heads with an army print ensemble with silver accessories. The media outlet also caught Caresha's post-and-delete, as she briefly took to social media to post a large number 31, lit in neon lights.

Fans are now left to speculate whether or not the two may be canoodling. Their joint appearance comes more than a year after the "Ex For a Reason" musician parted ways from Diddy, who is currently awaiting trial for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

"Them diggs brothers a mess," one fan penned in the comments of the viral post. "She love her a bi man," a second accused, seemingly referring to Diddy's alleged eccentric preferences. "Stefon diggs likes men Yung Miami not this again girl," a third accused alongside a facepalm emoji. "When diddy get released in 2098 she gonna get it," a fourth poked.

Caresha originally linked with the fallen Bad Boy Entertainment boss back in his "Love" era in May 2021 after he announced his middle name change from "John" to "Love." The move came along with a new venture called the "Black Excellence" program, focusing on the support of young entertainment executives.

Despite the embattled rapper's accusations of sexual assault and lawsuits, the rap queen claims she knew nothing of it, admitting that she "Can't speak on something that I don't know."

"I can't speak on these allegations because I wasn't around at the time," she stated earlier this year, per 'Rolling Stone.' "I don't know that person, and that wasn't my experience."