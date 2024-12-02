Actor Emma Corrin shared intense behind-the-scenes details about working with thousands of live rats while filming Robert Eggers' upcoming horror film 'Nosferatu'.

The 28-year-old performer described some challenging scenes involving direct contact with numerous rodents during filming.

Corrin revealed a particularly demanding sequence where approximately 30 rats were placed on their bare chest. They described the experience as "horrible," noting unexpected challenges like overwhelming smell and the animals' incontinence.

"Honestly, I was being very brave about it," they said, speaking to 'Deadline'. "I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible."

Eggers confirmed that approximately 5,000 live rats were used during production, requiring complex filming techniques including transparent plexiglass barriers for containment. The extensive use of live rats, combined with CGI for background scenes, created significant technical issues during filming.

"The smell is something that you can't imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn't expect, but was terrible. It was grim," Corrin added. "They loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face. Do you watch 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!'? You know when they had to put their hand in the box with the tarantulas? It was a bit like that, I won't lie."

The film's intense rat sequences have already garnered attention, with cast member Aaron Taylor-Johnson advising his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, against watching the film due to her phobia of rats. "It's definitely going to cause some sleepless nights for most people," Taylor-Johnson told 'Deadline.'

The horror film features an ensemble cast including Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård alongside Corrin and Taylor-Johnson.

'Nosferatu' is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.