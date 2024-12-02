The brother of the late Princess Diana, Earl Spencer, is finding himself in a challenging position due to a bitter court case between his new girlfriend, Professor Catrine Jarman, and his estranged wife, Countess Karen Spencer.

Daily Mail reported that according to the suit, the Countess revealed private information about Jarman, causing her "distress and embarrassment."

Earl, 60, who separated from Lady Spencer earlier this year, confirmed his relationship with the 42-year-old archaeologist in October.

The pair's romance is said to have blossomed when they met as part of an archaeological dig at Althorp. Althorp is known as where Diana was raised and the home of the Spencer family estate.

Jarman alleges in court papers that Countess Spencer has been feeding "intimate" details about her life to a select circle of close friends, including teachers and parents at Spratton Hall School.

Court papers add that Jarman was kept in the dark about the disclosures until mid-May when she learned Countess Spencer had passed "confidential information" to Earl Spencer.

Jarman is suing for damages and for an injunction to stop Countess Spencer from making further disclosures.

The lawsuit states, "Dr. Jarman did not, at any time, provide her consent to the Countess to disclose that information."

The Countess Spencer, who has lived at Althorp House for 14 years, said her house move has been challenging amid unwinding divorce proceedings.

She recently posted on social media about how difficult it has been to find temporary accommodation for her family and pets.

The feud between the two women is set to come to a head in court.