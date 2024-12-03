Renowned Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace recently caused a stir with her striking new look as she attended 'The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical' charity gala hosted by Elton John in London on December 1.

The 69-year-old stepped onto the red carpet in a gold beaded fringe mini dress from her brand, paired with a black bodysuit and brown platform knee-high boots.

However, it wasn't her outfit that captured the public's attention — it was her dramatically transformed appearance.

Read more: Naomi Campbell Fights Passengers Attempting To Film Her Sleeping During A Flight In Resurfaced Clip

Social media lit up with reactions to Versace's youthful look.

One Instagram user commented, "Facelift and body is bodying. This is the most healthiest I've seen her in years!!!" Another added, "Whoever did her new face, wow! Just wow!!" Many praised the skill of her doctors, with one remarking, "Baby! I'm like, who is the surgeon cause they definitely snatched her up! In a good way."

The discussion around Versace's transformation continued to dominate online platforms, with comments praising the impressive work.

"There is definitely a new surgeon in town. She looks amazing," one user noted, while another exclaimed, "My mouth dropped because this right here is how a nip tuck is done!!! Her, & Lindsay Lohan & Nene Leakes? Their doctors need awards, raises & vacations."

Some questioned the authenticity of her new look, with one X user writing, "Which Donatella? Because ain't no way this is Gianni's sister."

While many have admired Versace's new look, not all comments have been flattering.

A critic stated, "The profile is still brutal. Not everyone can be made beautiful." Alongside her enhanced features, Versace has swapped her signature platinum butt-length hair for a softer blonde shoulder-length style and toned down her iconic smokey eye makeup, completing her refreshed image.

Fans coined the term "all at once," which describes a procedure to describe the rumored trend of celebrities undergoing multiple augmentations simultaneously, debuting a fully healed new appearance. Versace is the latest in a line of stars, including Lindsay Lohan and Christina Aguilera, drawing attention for dramatic transformations.

Read more: Kaia Gerber Reveals Pamela Anderson Was Her Elementary School Crossing Guard

However, Michael Lohan, Lindsay's father, denied rumors of surgery, claiming her refreshed look comes from "peels, fillers, and Botox."