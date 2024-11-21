It seems Kaia Gerber and Pamela Anderson share some elementary school memories.

Bombshell model Gerber recently revealed that she just didn't know how good she had it when Anderson — a mother of two — was her crossing guard in elementary school. A role which Anderson claims she took very seriously.

During a recent interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the 23-year-old was asked about the "most Hollywood thing that's ever happened" to her, which she revealed was crossing the street with the 'Baywatch' star as a child.

"Probably that Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school. She wore the yellow safety vest and everything. I didn't know how good I had it then," she said of the superstar guard, who admittedly took pride in the humbling role.

Anderson backed that claim up in an interview on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' back in 2008, telling fans how she balanced the everyday job with her glitzy lifestyle, and spent much of her time focusing on her kids. "That's taking up a lot of time," she added at the time, per 'CBS News.'

"I'm safety patrol on Mondays at my sons' school with the neon vest and everything. It's really hot," she explained. "You help the children out to get to school [...] You help them out of the car and then you shut the door."

The actress — best known for her racy role as a Playboy mate over the span of 22 years — reportedly had a relentless schedule, however, she never took a break when it came to her boys.

"I get in around 3 or 4 in the morning and I'm up at 6:30 a.m. with my kids making breakfast, 8 a.m. at school and who washes their face? People always look at me funny anyway," she said during the 2008 interview. "I get a lot of high fives. [Other parents] think it's funny that I'm there doing that. I'm a mom. You have to do it and I love it," she continued.

Now, a long way from elementary school, Gerber — whose well-known parents are supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — has earned her spot on 'THR's' "10 Hottest Young Stars in Hollywood" list, announced by the celeb outlet November 20.

Other rising stars to make the iconic list include Kit Connor, Ryan Destiny, David Jonsson, Katy O'Brian, Aaron Pierre, Josh Rivera, Dominic Sessa, Sophie Wilde and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.