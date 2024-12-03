Jamie Lee Curtis detailed the unorthodox way her husband Christopher Guest proposed.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Dec. 2, the Oscar winner shared that she is celebrating her 40th anniversary with the multi-hyphenate later this month. When asked by the talk show host how Guest popped the question, Curtis scoffed.

She recalled that their romance started after she saw his picture in a magazine and called his agent to leave her number, but Guest didn't call her back. They eventually ran into each other at a restaurant and he decided to call her the next day. After their first date, they were inseparable and Guest was certain she was the one.

Within merely a few weeks following the start of their relationship, Guest decided to propose. Curtis recalled that Guest purchased the ring while he was in New York City shooting Saturday Night Live and she was filming the movie Perfect. She asked him what he had done that day and he said he had taken a walk and went to Fifth Avenue.

"I said, 'Where?' He said, 'I went into Cartier.' And then, in typical boy fashion, [he asked], 'Do you like diamonds?'"

"That was how he proposed?" asked the host incredulously.

Curtis explained that Guest went on to ask for her hand in marriage "in a more private and intimate way" once he had returned to Los Angeles.

The actress also mentioned that Guest was unaware of her ring size, so he asked the woman behind the counter at the jewelry store for the ring on display, without thinking it through. "That's how clueless he was about those finer parts of the marriage industrial complex, which is in itself insane," she remarked. Thankfully, it all worked out as Curtis still wears the ring decades later.

Curtis and Guest married on Dec. 18, 1984. The pair shares two daughters, Annie and Ruby.

