Jennifer Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, may soon have her romantic daydreams fulfilled by the CEO of Cali Group—something her ex Ben Affleck allegedly never did.

The couple has kept their relationship fairly private since they started dating, but in the years after her divorce from Affleck, Garner has been open about feeling ambivalent about remarriage.

Back in 2016, she opened up about her marriage to the movie star during an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining, "I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him. And I would go back and remake that decision."

Still, Garner herself has been very open about her happiness with being single.

However, there have been recent rumors that Garner is beginning to rethink marriage.

In Touch previously reported that she's been out scouting for wedding dresses in Paris. Many have taken this as a clue that she's thinking about a wedding with Miller someday soon.

"Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize," the source said.

"Paris is one of their favorite escapes, and they've decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do," the source added.

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are All Smiles In Rare Public Outing https://t.co/ekrM5VAEsj — E! News (@enews) November 11, 2024

Should the couple choose to tie the knot in Paris, it would be a stark contrast from the wedding Garner had with Affleck, which was an intimate one in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Insiders say Garner is hoping for a bigger celebration this time. Now she wants a big wedding at a dream location, and John is reportedly all for it, a source told the magazine.

"He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did," the source explained.

Compared to her very public marriage to Affleck, Garner's relationship with Miller seems a breath of fresh air.

The couple likes to keep out of the limelight, sources say. They do not walk the red carpets and shun appearing at public events together.

"In Jen's eyes, John's a keeper," a source said.