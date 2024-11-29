Jennifer Garner recently went on record giving fans a bit of relationship advice — compliments from her mother.

When the twice divorced actress was asked what her "favorite quote or mantra" was during a recent episode of the 'Lipstick on the Rim' podcast, she shared a healthy dose of wisdom given by her mom, Patricia Garner.

That said, the '13 Going on 30' star joked that she needed "to work on that one" herself, although it's unclear whether she's attaching her comments to her past or present relationships.

"Never expect a man — don't marry a man thinking you can change him," Garner, 52, told podcast listeners on Nov. 12.

The Houston, Texas, native has had her fair share of previous romances, as the actress — currently dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller — went on to share additional quotes from her mom, which she called "vintage Pat Garner" sayings, per 'Page Six.'

Garner noted that "they all come from Mrs. Ingalis from 'Little House on the Prairie' or 'Anne of Green Gables' or all of the above," she said of the 1870's western drama and the classic 1908 children's novel.

Her other favorites include, "Weeping may last through the night but joy comes in the morning," in addition to "Happiness is your own responsibility."

Garner has been dating her CEO-beau Miller on and off since 2018, and didn't take time to elaborate on any other marriage throughout the course of the Nov. 12 episode.

One of her most popular relationships include her time with fellow actor Ben Affleck, who is divorcing Jennifer Lopez.

Garner described Affleck as a "complicated guy" while reflecting on her 'Daredevil' co-star with 'Vanity Fair' in 2016. "I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow," she said of the now 52-year-old.

Garner and Affleck married back in 2005 following his original split from Lopez. 10 years later the two would announce their separation in June of 2015, however, the duo wouldn't file for divorce till 2017.

Affleck spent Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Garner and their three children. The former couple volunteered at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair, where they served meals to the homeless. The event, hosted by the non-profit, aims to provide meals and entertainment for individuals and families experiencing homelessness on Skid Row.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Nov. 29, Lopez posted a photo of herself in the kitchen, smiling while posing with a freshly cooked turkey. She wore a floral-embroidered sweater, eye-catching statement earrings, and styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Lopez captioned the image, "I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡"