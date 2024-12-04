Robert Pattinson recently highlighted how some people still associate him solely with his 'Twilight' role despite his extensive post-vampire career.

During a trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with fiancée Suki Waterhouse, an immigration officer recognized him as "the guy from Twilight" and asked why he'd stopped acting.

Pattinson's response - "I'm Batman?" - was met with laughter, according to his 'New York Times' interview, published on Wednesday, December 4.

Since concluding his role as Edward Cullen in 2012's 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2,' Pattinson built an impressive portfolio of diverse roles.

He has stated time and time again that he's deliberately chosen challenging independent films, collaborating with acclaimed directors like David Cronenberg ('Cosmopolis'), the Safdie brothers ('Good Time'), and Robert Eggers ('The Lighthouse'), before returning to blockbusters with Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and Matt Reeves' 'The Batman.'

Speaking about his Batman role, Pattinson revealed his unique approach to Bruce Wayne, deliberately moving away from the traditional playboy interpretation.

"What if he's completely socially inept and kind of agoraphobic?" he asked. Bruce Wayne hasn't overcome being the "10-year-old boy who, in his mind, let his parents die."

Pattinson is actually surprised by his career's longevity, due in part to his choices in terms of the roles he's taken on after his popular 'Twilight' debut.

"Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job," he admitted.

With 'The Batman' trilogy potentially continuing until 2026, Pattinson joked about possible retirement.

His next project, Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17,' is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.