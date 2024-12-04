Josh Duggar, the former '19 Kids and Counting' star, has been photographed for the first time since 2022 at the Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville in Texas.

'The U.S. Sun' published photos on December 2 showing the 36-year-old walking the prison yard's track on November 22, sporting a new beard and prison attire.

Currently serving a nearly 13-year sentence for child pornography charges, Duggar isn't eligible for release until October 2, 2032.

The photos were taken shortly before Thanksgiving, which prisoners at the facility marked with a traditional holiday meal including turkey, ham, and various side dishes.

Duggar's legal troubles began in 2015 when allegations surfaced about him molesting multiple girls, including some of his sisters, during his teenage years.

He publicly apologized for his actions on Facebook. His situation worsened in April 2021 with his arrest in Arkansas on child pornography charges. Despite pleading not guilty, he was convicted in December 2021 and sentenced in May 2022.

His attempts to appeal the conviction have consistently failed. The court rejected his lawyer's request for acquittal in January 2022, followed by unsuccessful appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and, most recently, to the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2024.

Throughout these legal challenges, his wife Anna Duggar has remained supportive. The couple, married since 2008, has seven children together, with their youngest born in November 2021, shortly after Josh's arrest.