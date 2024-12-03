It seems the trouble haunting disgraced rap star Sean "Diddy" Combs is finding its way to his children as well.

The Bad Boy mogul's youngest son, Christian "King" Combs, was reportedly served papers recently at his father's Miami mansion — the same house that was raided by Homeland Security earlier this year — in connection to previous abuse accusations.

The accuser in question goes by the name of Grace O'Marcaigh, who claims Christian sexually assaulted and abused her on a yacht back in 2022.

A process server delivered the legal filing to the nepo baby, who she's currently accusing of assault, sexual assault, battery, and intentional affliction of emotional distress, per 'VIBE.'

According to her, she endured a harrowing incident when she was employed as a stewardess on board Diddy's chartered yacht two years ago, in July.

O'Marcaigh participated in what she was told would be a "wholesome family outing," however, ended up being what she called a "chaotic" scene which allegedly included "drug use, sex work," and other reported unwanted gestures.

The alleged victim's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, claims the rap star's son became "inappropriately interested" in her while she was present during the trip, in addition to pressuring her to take shots of alcohol. It was reported that he later assaulted her in an isolated room.

O'Marcaigh alleged that the scene led to her emotional and physical distress, saying the alleged incident "derailed" her career within the yachting industry. If that wasn't enough, the alleged incident also led to the breakup between her and her longtime partner, per the media outlet.

Attorney Aaron Dyer — shared by both Christian and his father, Diddy — responded by totally discrediting those claims, saying: "This is just another lewd and meritless claim from Tyrone Blackburn — just like what he filed in the Rodney Jones lawsuit, which he still has not served."

"This complaint is filled with the same kind of manufactured lies and irrelevant facts we've come to expect from Blackburn," Dyer stated back in April.

"This is exactly why the federal judge in New York slapped him two days ago for a 'pattern of behavior' in 'improperly [filing] cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,' and why he was referred to the disciplinary committee in the Southern District of New York. We will be filing a motion to dismiss this outrageous claim," he added.

Interestingly enough, 50 Cent called Christian out on this alleged matter some months back during a previous trolling tirade, citing accusations from a woman [O'Marcaigh] who accused Christian of "spiking her drink" in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"D**n @kingcombs that what you told Grace O'Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it," he wrote in the caption. "LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!"

Christian Combs' accusations comes as his father awaits trial on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.