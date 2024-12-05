Pete Davidson is reportedly having a tough time securing roles, largely due to strained relationships within the entertainment industry.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the 31-year-old unexpectedly reversed course and axed the already-announced season two of the comedy series, "Bupkis."

"When Bupkis was set for Season 2, and Pete suddenly backed out of it, people were furious with him," an insider revealed to The US Sun.

Davidson also sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility, resulting in the cancellation of multiple shows on his "Prehab" tour.

Aside from the postponed performances, Davidson's team has reportedly been facing challenges aligning their efforts with his, according to an insider source.

"His team keeps trying to get him to go on social media, so he went on, but then he got back off. The guy is just really hard to work with."

There was also news that the comedian had secured a new movie deal earlier this year.

Unfortunately, Davidson unexpectedly began missing meetings, leading to the cancellation of the project.

Despite not landing major roles in TV or movie this year, another source claims that he is still receiving offers.

"He gets movies and TV offers every week, but they are not necessarily aligned with things he's looking to do," a second source revealed.

"He is actually continuously getting offers, but he's figuring out exactly what he wants."

Davidson has reportedly been prioritizing his mental well-being ever since completing a rehabilitation program earlier this summer.

The source noted that the "Bodies Bodies Bodies" actor has been cautious about accepting new roles and returning to work hastily.

This comes after the NY Daily News featured the challenges Davidson has faced in securing new projects following his departure from "Bupkis'" second season.

According to the report, the 31-year-old actor initiated to compensate his co-stars for the lost work after the cancellation of the show.

There has reportedly been a noticeable shift in Hollywood's focus away from Davidson. The outlet said, "Hollywood is taking a break from Davidson," and that his management team is actively pursuing opportunities for him to guest host on SNL in a bid to revive his career.