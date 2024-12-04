Starring in Saturday Night Live is one of the most coveted jobs for actors with comedic chops, but it turns out the gig doesn't pay as well as you'd think—at least according to Pete Davidson.

In a video shared by New York Magazine, the comedian was asked what his biggest splurge was after receiving his SNL paycheck.

"Do you guys know what they pay us?," remarked the King of Staten Island star. "It's like three grand an episode."

As for what he actually spent the check on, Davidson quipped, "I think I got dinner."

However, newcomer Sarah Sherman (aka Sarah Squirm), who joined SNL in 2021, revealed that she actually spent the money on something practical. "[I bought] a mattress, a nice mattress," she said.

Other iconic SNL alums disclosed that they chose to spend their paycheck on clothes. Sarah Silverman bought a cashmere sweater, "which was like $300." Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus went with $75 shoes that were over her budget at the time.

Current cast member Bowen Yang also purchased footwear, opting for designer ones. He confessed to having gone across the street from 30 Rock to snag some Gucci shoes. "The kind that everyone got, and the kind I wouldn't feel super cool wearing out now," he said.

Though it's unclear how much salaries have changed at SNL over the years, Celebrity Net Worth reported in 2018 that first-year cast members make $7,000 per episode, which is a far more decent paycheck than what Davidson claimed to get. The outlet also noted that during their second year, cast members get a $1,000 raise per episode and can make up to $15,000 by their fifth season.

Since Davidson was on the show for 8 years until exiting in 2022, he left with a much bigger paycheck than $3,000 per episode. His net worth is reported to be $8 million, so the comedian can afford much more than dinner these days.

