Timothée Chalamet is reportedly finding himself in need of enhanced security measures at his residence after a delivery of a secret Bob Dylan never-before-heard music collection.

The actor is reportedly afraid of being sought out by "obsessive fans" after receiving the music from the music legend to help him prepare for his role in "A Complete Unknown," a biopic which is about Dylan's life.

Chalamet previously admitted that the generous gesture had him losing sleep over the safety of the valuable material, stressing his respect for the world he was going into.

"I mean I feel so deeply respectful of his world. I don't want to be flippant about it. It's not like it is braggadocious."

An insider revealed to Radar Online, "Tim was rightly worried about the security of the tapes. There are plenty of crazy fans of Dylan who would literally kill to get their hands on the new music."

"A team of security experts gave his place the once over because he was stricken with fear that he could become a target for an obsessed nut," the insider added. "They made a few changes and left him feeling a lot happier."

Meanwhile, with the movie premiere coming very soon, the "Wonka" actor has reportedly decided not to bring Kylie Jenner as his plus one.

According to another source who spoke to In Touch, "Timmy's team wants the focus to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie."

"Thankfully, Timothée can count on the reality star's understanding," the source added.

The source also mentioned that she may still be able to accompany him to the afterparties.

Another report claims Chalamet has found himself at the pinnacle of his professional journey but despite his current success, he remains excessively anxious about his rivals.

Concerned well-wishers are urging him to relax and avoid self-sabotage, according to a source who shared with Life & Style, who said "Timmy is successful and becoming a global movie star, for a lot of good reasons."

"He's good looking, he's talented, people like his work, and big time filmmakers want him on their sets," the source explained. "But there's a dark side to his personality that also played a part in his rise to the top."

The source added, "Timmy is utterly paranoid about the competition, the other young actors out there, who have gone after the roles that Timmy ultimately won."

This comes amid Chalamet's "shock" by the unexpected acknowledgment from Dylan regarding his depiction of the legendary musician in the biopic.

Earlier this week, Dylan shared his thoughts on the movie, praising Chalamet's acting skills by describing him as "a brilliant actor," while adding, "so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah… — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 4, 2024

In a swift response to Dylan, the "Call Me By Your Name" star took to X to express his gratitude, stating, "Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob."

"A Complete Unknown" dives into the story of a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan who makes his way from Minnesota to New York. The movie chronicles his evolution as a folk singer in the '60s era, culminating in an electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Enstarz could not independently verify Radar Online, In Touch and Life & Style's claims.