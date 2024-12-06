Meghan Markle recently attended the Paley Center for Media Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel to honor her close friend Tyler Perry.

She looked stunning in a strapless black dress that showed off her figure, and her trademark smile radiated elegance throughout the evening.

Despite attending the event solo, the former "Suits" star carried herself with confidence and grace.

Body language expert Judi James observed that Meghan's demeanor on the red carpet suggested a sense of "celebrity mode," especially as she and Prince Harry were seen making appearances separately.

Speaking to The Mirror US, James explained, "Meghan's red carpet body language behavior without Harry at her side to pose with seems to be taking on a signature shape."

"[Meghan] presents primarily in celebrity mode rather than royal," the body language expert added. "Her solo poses like this one tend to be sideways on, with a tentative-looking hand-to-hand touch but then there is the 'money shot' where she looks at the cameras over her shoulder in a rather more flirtatious glance."

Even though the Duchess of Sussex continues to display a smile in every photograph taken of her during the gala event, James pointed out that her expression appears distinct when she is pictured alongside Harry.

Observing Meghan and Harry closely, James pointed out that while the Duke of Sussex exudes a playful and attention-seeking demeanor, Meghan's smile carries a touch of vulnerability with her chin slightly tucked.

She noted the actress' smile appears more subdued than Harry's recent exuberance.

James also mentioned that Meghan's sense of "vulnerability" becomes clear whenever she joins her friends for a photo session.

"There is also an air of vulnerability in [Meghan's] limpet behaviors when she spots a friend to pose with. She does the crouching walk and hand-hold building up to a hug and gives the impression of being grateful to have someone to show off her warmth and the strength of her friendship relationships with them."

Meghan Markle stuns in a black gown as she shows support for friend Tyler Perry at the Paley Center Honors. 🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/nyfIwrU5yy — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 5, 2024

In discussing her outfit for the gala, James mentioned that Meghan's fashion decision was influenced by her desire to embody a sense of independence and self-reliance during the event.

"[Meghan's] choices of outfit tend to reflect this new solo appearance mood. Her outfits are sexier but more understated. This black strapless dress is not a royal option and neither is the very simple, understated diamond necklace but both have impact, like the red dress she wore recently."

This comes amid the 2024 DealBook Summit in New York City where Andrew Ross Sorkin discussed with Harry the attention his personal life has garnered from the public.

"I Google News-ed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing, all the time," Sorkin said. "They're fascinated by Meghan is in California right now, and you're here."

"And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'"

The royal responded, "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

Sorkin acknowledged, "Is that normal for you? The second there's an article — she's in California, you're in New York — they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

The Duke responded, "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

Harry continued, "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls."

"Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."