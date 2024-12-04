Prince Harry addressed speculation about his relationship with Meghan Markle during The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit on December 4.

The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex engaged in a candid conversation with NYT columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin about media coverage, misinformation, and his personal life.

When Sorkin brought up public fascination with the couple's separate engagements - Harry in New York while Meghan attended the Paley Honors gala in Beverly Hills - Harry responded with humor, saying "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

He then addressed the constant speculation about their relationship, noting that according to media reports, they've "bought or moved house 10, 12 times" and "divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well."

The Duke expressed sympathy for internet trolls whose hopes are repeatedly built up by false stories, while acknowledging that his own comments would likely be "spun or twisted." He emphasized his primary focus remains on "being the best husband and dad that I can be" to the couple's two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), in their Montecito, California home.

Speaking about his life in the U.S., Harry expressed appreciation for the activities he can do with his children that wouldn't be possible in the UK. He also discussed his mission to improve online safety for young people, expressing interest in working with social media company shareholders on child safeguarding measures.

The couple's separate coast-to-coast engagements reflect what sources describe as an evolving "twin-track approach" to their public lives.

While Harry focuses on philanthropic efforts, including his charity Sentebale, Meghan is reportedly pursuing entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures. A royal insider noted that "The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple."

Harry's appearance follows Meghan's previous participation in the DealBook Online Summit in November 2021.