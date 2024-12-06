39-year-old "America′s Got Talent" semifinalist and comedian Kabir Singh has died. His fiancée announced his death on Wednesday, Dec. 4, and described his death as peaceful.

This was also confirmed in an emotional Facebook post on Dec. 5 by Jeremy Curry, who was a close friend of Singh.

He wrote that the comedian died "peacefully in his sleep."

The funeral for Singh will be on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. in Hayward, California, he said.

TMZ reported Singh had been ill leading up to his passing. Investigators at this time suspect he died of natural causes, and a toxicology test is said to be underway to determine the cause of his death.

At the time of his death, Singh was in San Francisco. He leaves behind a legacy of appearances on numerous popular platforms, including "Comedy Central" and "Family Guy."

His last reported stand-up show was November 2 in Manteca, California, and he was performing in the area until recently.

Singh comes from a large family, and friends and family are asking for thoughts and prayers as they cope with this time of loss.

"I love you bro," Curry concluded his tribute.