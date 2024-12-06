Ina Garten has opened up about her long-rumored falling out with fellow food and lifestyle icon Martha Stewart, offering her side of the story to clarify on comments that Stewart has made in the past.

During a live Q&A session with People this week, Garten, 76, addressed the claims that Stewart, 83, has shared about their friendship ending when Stewart went to prison in 2004. According to Garten, however, those remarks don't quite reflect the full truth.

"Well, let's just say her story isn't exactly accurate," Garten said, offering a laugh as she addressed the topic. "And, you know, that was 25 years ago. I think it's time to let it go."

The two culinary entertainment powerhouses first crossed paths in the 1990s in the Hamptons. During that time, Garten was running her specialty food store, The Barefoot Contessa, while Stewart had already cemented herself as a lifestyle guru.

Their professional relationship deepened when Garten contributed a column to Martha Stewart Living, and Stewart even played a role in securing a book deal for Garten by connecting her with a publisher.

Despite their early camaraderie, the friendship eventually faded, and the pair went their separate ways. In a September interview with The New Yorker, Garten explained that physical distance was the primary reason their friendship fizzled out. She relocated to Connecticut, while Stewart remained in New York.

However, Stewart has presented a different narrative. Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October, Stewart claimed that their friendship soured when she went to prison in 2004. "When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me," Stewart said.

Stewart's publicist later told The New Yorker that there is no lingering bitterness between the two, denying that a feud exists. "She's not bitter at all and there's no feud," the publicist stated. Even so, Stewart appeared doubtful about a reunion during the NYC premiere of her Netflix documentary Martha on Oct. 21. "She's into her own thing," Stewart told People at that time, adding, "That's okay."

For her part, Garten remains focused on her own endeavors. Her new book, Be Ready When the Luck Happens, arrived on Oct. 1.