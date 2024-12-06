Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck continue to prioritize their kids during the holiday season, with the two stars planning to spend Christmas together following a Thanksgiving reunion, according to a new report.

Last month, the former couple -- who together share children Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 -- celebrated Thanksgiving by volunteering as a family at The Midnight Mission's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair in Los Angeles. Together, they served meals to those in need, highlighting their strong co-parenting relationship.

"Jen truly just wants her kids to be happy," an anonymous source told People in a new report about the two planning to spend Christmas together. "She will continue to make sure that they spend time together as a family and include Ben. They have Christmas plans with the kids too. The kids enjoy when they all spend time together."

Garner and Affleck, both 52, worked alongside their children to serve nearly 2,000 meals on Thanksgiving, sporting matching aprons that read, "I love the Midnight Mission." The family's charitable efforts underscored their commitment to giving back and creating meaningful experiences together.

This marks Affleck's first holiday season since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, ending their two-year marriage. Despite the recent changes in his personal life, Affleck and Garner have maintained a close bond centered around their children. (Meanwhile, Lopez shared a "grateful" social media post amid the Thanksgiving holiday, posting a solo picture of her with a turkey.)

Garner has spoken openly about her family's enthusiasm for Christmas traditions, sharing a recent story about her son's excitement for the season.

"The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and making ginger snaps," Garner told People in an interview from Monday (Dec. 2). "That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now."

Garner also revealed that attending The Nutcracker remains a cherished tradition for her family. "That is a huge part of Christmas for me and for my kids," she said, adding that she's instilled a love for the ballet in all three of them.

Indeed, as they prepare for Christmas, the former couple remains focused on their children's happiness. Their recent Thanksgiving outing not only reflected their dedication to service but also showcased their ability to unite as a family, despite the changes in their personal lives.

Affleck and Garner wed in 2005 and were together for over a decade before announcing their separation in 2015, finalizing their divorce three years later. Before his marriage to Garner, Affleck was famously in a high-profile relationship with Lopez after the two began dating in 2002. They were engaged that year, but postponed their planned 2003 wedding due to intense public scrutiny, eventually ending their engagement in 2004.