Martin Lawrence is gearing up for a major milestone in his family's life: paying for his daughter Jasmin's wedding to Eric Murphy, the son of fellow comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

Lawrence revealed his plans to bankroll the event during a recent appearance on Big Boy's radio show, Big Boy's Neighborhood.

Jasmin and Eric announced their engagement on Instagram in November after three years together. The couple reportedly became "Instagram official" in June 2021, sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media since then.

Their engagement, which took place just before Thanksgiving, sparked excitement among fans and marked the union of two Hollywood dynasties.

Per TMZ, Lawrence shared on the radio show that Murphy jokingly told him it was his responsibility to foot the bill. According to Lawrence, Murphy reminded him that he has already financed six weddings for his children and that it's now Lawrence's turn to "open his wallet." Murphy, of course, has 10 children, while Lawrence has three daughters.

"Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it," Lawrence explained. "He said I gotta pay for it, 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding, like, the last six weddings."

He added, "He said it's my turn now, so I don't mind."

Despite Murphy's jest, Lawrence doesn't seem to mind the financial commitment. As one of Hollywood's most successful actors with a career spanning decades, Lawrence is well-equipped to handle the cost of a lavish ceremony. And with Murphy's equally impressive fortune, it's clear this wedding will be a high-profile event.

Traditionally, in Western cultures, it has been customary for the bride's family to pay for the majority of the wedding expenses. This practice originated from historical norms where the bride's family provided a dowry or demonstrated their ability to host a celebration as a show of social standing. However, modern weddings often deviate from this tradition

Details about the Lawrence-Murphy wedding, including its date and location, are still under wraps, but the announcement alone has stirred plenty of interest. Fans are eager to see how the union between two of Hollywood's most iconic families unfolds.

Meanwhile, another famous father is also making headlines for his generosity. Snoop Dogg is going all out for his daughter Cori Broadus' upcoming wedding. Snoop is surprising Cori with a $1 million wedding gift as she prepares to marry her fiancé, Wayne Duece.

Both stories highlight the close bond between these celebrity parents and their children as they prepare for significant life events. Whether it's Lawrence stepping up to pay for the wedding or Snoop gifting an extravagant token of love, these gestures showcase the enduring family ties behind their public personas.

As for the Lawrence-Murphy wedding, fans will have to stay tuned for more updates about what promises to be a memorable occasion.