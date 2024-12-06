Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's 33-year-old son, was seen getting "touchy-feely" with Nicole Murphy, Eddie Murphy's ex-wife, in a nightclub this week, according to a recent report that included clandestinely taken photos and videos of the couple canoodling.

The sight subsequently drew gasps from commenters on social media, seeing as how Marcus reportedly just ended a romantic relationship with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, several months ago.

That's right — the Jordan heir was previously dating the older, former spouse of MJ's most notable teammate from the 1990s Chicago Bulls championship squad. Now, Marcus seems to have moved on to the older, former spouse of a major movie star. Age-wise, both Larsa and Nicole each have over 15 years on Marcus at 50 and 56, respectively.

"Does he have mommy issues?" one commenter remarked on an Instagram post of the pics showing Marcus and Nicole together this week, alongside the accompanying footage from Backgrid, both of which were shared by The Shade Room on Friday (Dec. 6). In them, viewers can see the two celebrities getting close and comfortable — though any kissing that may have taken place did not get captured.

"To be the son of a Billionaire he has weird taste in women," another commenter on X (formerly Twitter) offered of the coupling. "Murphy is a fosure upgrade, but why two women with famous Exes?....When he has so many options." See the post below.

Okay, now! 👀 Marcus Jordan is seemingly trading Uncle Scottie’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, for Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, Nicole Murphy. See more photos of their lil' handsy night out: https://t.co/xKzoZ1bKUd



📸: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/t3ChCzTtpl — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 6, 2024

According to The Shade Room, the first set of photos shows the two spending time at DJ Khaled's Second Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic tournament, which started on Wednesday (Dec. 4) in Miami. Marcus and Nicole apparently proceeded to the club E11EVEN, where the subsequent videos seemed to have been taken. The pair reportedly didn't even leave the nightclub until around 6 a.m. the next morning.

"Bro got the aunties on lock," another observer said. "This is what happens when you have mommy issues," someone else echoed.