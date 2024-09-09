Marcus Jordan says he's "good" when a social media follower told him to get Larsa Pippen back after they broke up for good earlier this year.

Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, and Larsa, the ex-wife of Michael's teammate Scottie Pippen, had been dating since 2022.

On Friday, Marcus, 33, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram. The former college basketball player shared flicks with his mother, Juanita Vanoy Jordan, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, and rapper Gunna.

In the comments, one fan asked about 'The Real Housewives of Miami' reality star's whereabouts. "Back where she belongs," he wrote, with a street emoji.

Another fan penned: "Go get your girl back home team," to which the Chicago native replied, "I'm good," with a "deuces" emoji.

Marcus and the 50-year-old made their relationship Instagram official, per 'Page Six,' in January 2023. The pair posed at the Jordan family's high end sneaker boutique called the Trophy Room. The post has since been deleted, along with each other's photos on their Instagram accounts.

Larsa told 'Entertainment Tonight' their relationship was "off" in July.

"I think it's off," the mother of four clarified. "I mean, it's off. It is off. I feel like, I'm good. I'm good."

Read more: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Sparks Break Up Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

Larsa married Scottie Pippen on July 20, 1997. After two decades of marriage, they first split in 2016 but reconciled. They began their separation process again two years later, and their divorce was amicably finalized in December 2021.

They are the parents of four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Scottie, 58, was Michael Jordan's teammate on the Chicago Bulls for 10 seasons. They won six NBA championships together.

Marcus Jordan is the second oldest child of Michael. He has an older brother, Jeffrey, and a younger sister Jasmine. Through his father's second wife, he has twin half-sisters: Ysabel and Victoria.