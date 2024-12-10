Jamie Foxx disclosed in his Netflix special, 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...,' that his mysterious hospitalization last year was caused by a "brain bleed that ... led to a stroke."

The 56-year-old became emotional while sharing the details of his medical emergency, pausing to wipe his tears as he said, "Please, Lord, let me get through this." The special, which began streaming on Tuesday, December 10, highlights Foxx's personal struggles during this health crisis.

Initially, Foxx had only described his condition as a "bad headache." He recalled being treated by a doctor in Georgia, who administered a cortisone shot and dismissed him. Expressing his frustration, Foxx said, "What the f**k is that? I don't know if you can do Yelps for doctors, but that's half a star."

Concerned about his worsening state, Foxx's sister, Deidra Dixon, took him to Piedmont Hospital. He praised the medical team there, describing them as "angels" who "saved [his] life" and "put [him] back together again." He recounted how one doctor explained to Dixon, "He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don't go in his head right now, we're going to lose him."

Although the surgery addressed the immediate danger, doctors couldn't determine the bleed's source. They warned Dixon that while the actor and comedian might fully recover, it would be the most challenging year of his life. Reflecting on the experience, Foxx shared that he didn't have a near-death vision but felt "oddly peaceful" in a "tunnel."

He joked, "It was hot in that tunnel. S**t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf****r? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, 'Come on.' "

When Foxx regained consciousness 20 days later, he was in a wheelchair. "I was like, 'Why the f**k am I in a wheelchair?' I'm just coming out of s**t," he said, describing the ordeal as surreal, almost like a prank.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, had described his condition as a "medical complication" in an April 2023 Instagram post. By the following month, she confirmed he was out of the hospital and recovering at a Chicago rehabilitation center. During his recovery, Foxx celebrated Corinne's engagement and later walked her down the aisle in September.

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...' is available for streaming on Netflix.