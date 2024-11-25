Jamie Foxx enjoyed a lively night out with 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' stars Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams in Miami.

The group dined at Prime 112 in South Beach, where the evening quickly turned into an impromptu karaoke session filled with laughter and music.

During the night, Parks, dressed in a form-fitting red dress, twerked near Foxx, who jokingly rubbed his hands together above her and quipped, "It's warm out here!" Williams shared the moment on Instagram, captioning it, "Baby a Time was had 😂 We turned Prime into karaoke hour 🔥👏🏾🤌🏾😂," accompanied by a carousel of videos and photos from the event.

The group enthusiastically sang along to hits like Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" (2005), with Williams even using a steak knife as a makeshift microphone. Bailey later joked in the comments, "Lawd!🔪🤦🏽‍♀️🤣," while Parks echoed the sentiment in the post's caption, writing, "A time was had 🔥😍🔥."

Foxx, 56, showed his playful side throughout the evening, teasing someone off-camera with, "You went to private school, but you're beautiful." Williams, 43, also shared a selfie with Foxx, with Parks photobombing in the background, showcasing the fun camaraderie of the evening.

Fans were quick to react to the unexpected pairing, with one commenting, "Jamie being thrown is so random. No shade 😂🤎," and another adding, "I just know Jamie Foxx is a good time 😂😂."

The dinner and karaoke session coincided with the 'RHOA' stars' visit to Miami, Florida, for Bravo Fan Fest. Outside the restaurant, the ladies posed for photos to commemorate their memorable night with the 'Just Mercy' actor.

Foxx's appearance comes more than a year after he was hospitalized for a mysterious medical condition. Last month, he hinted at his recovery in a post promoting his upcoming Netflix special, 'What Had Happened Was...,' where he reflected, "Thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially Piedmont Hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most."

Foxx will appear alongside Cameron Diaz as Emily and Matt, former CIA agents who have kept their past hidden from their children, leading normal lives in the suburbs in Netflix's new movie, 'Back in Action.' They become spies again after their secret lives are exposed.

"For the first time in a really long time, I felt alive again," Diaz's character says after a high-stakes battle with criminals at a gas station. "I felt like that b***h again." The film will mark Diaz's return to the silver screen in over 11 years.

"Everybody asks me the question: 'Is Cameron Diaz coming back?' " Foxx, 56, told Netflix. "We're on a mission, and we take this opportunity where people might think we're dead, to disappear off the face of the planet and start a new life and raise our family,"