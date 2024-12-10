Saweetie has put an end to the whispers about her being romantically linked to 21 Savage or having any tension with Latto.

Speculation around 21 Savage and Latto being an item has circulated for years, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship. Social media chatter reignited earlier this month when fans noticed Saweetie and 21 Savage were both in Dubai simultaneously, sparking rumors that the "A Lot" rapper might be cheating on Latto.

During an interview with social media outlet Mystery Fashionist on December 7, Saweetie, 31, referred to herself as "Big Mama," a song title by Latto. One fan interpreted this as a subtle dig at Latto, 25. However, Saweetie swiftly dismissed the notion.

"Messy starting like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto w her speculations," the fan wrote. Saweetie, real name Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, clapped back by referencing Latto's own lyrics, replying: "literally never met him. Go get some money & get off the internet. BROKEYYYYYY."

Meanwhile, fans have been dissecting a tattoo 21 Savage revealed earlier this year, inked behind his ear in a spot identical to one of Latto's tattoos. The tattoo is rumored to say "Alyssa," Latto's real name, while hers supposedly reads "Sheyaa," 21 Savage's birth name. Fans suspect this isn't a coincidence.

Rumors about their relationship date back to 2020, when both artists posted Instagram Stories from the same tropical destination. Latto denied the rumors in an interview, saying, "No. It's videos on YouTube of me performing with him at the Palace, I think that was the Palace. Like it be real respect, you know what I'm saying?"

Despite these denials, speculation grew when 21 Savage praised Latto's makeup-free appearance in a now-deleted Instagram Story. "No makeup Dam u fine It's only 1 way I can come bout you twin," he captioned a photo of her shopping.

Their collaborative work on Latto's track "Wheelie" and bars from DreamDoll's 2021 single "Tryouts" only added fuel to the fire. DreamDoll rapped, "And Mulatto, yeah, that's my little honey bun/Ask her how many times she came, she said 21, 21."

Even so, 21 Savage denied having a "celebrity" girlfriend in 2022, saying on ClubHouse, "I don't got a celebrity girlfriend... I'm not finna be out everywhere."

Latto has also maintained her preference for privacy, telling 'Hollywood Unlocked''s Jason Lee in 2022, "I just don't make it a public thing... I don't wanna expose it."

With Saweetie setting the record straight, the rumors may finally be laid to rest—for now.