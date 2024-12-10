Even though it's not available for viewing yet, the second season of Squid Game is apparently good enough to acquire a coveted Golden Globe Award.

The Golden Globes nominated the highly anticipated Netflix series for Best Drama on Monday, alongside The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Shogun, and Slow Horses.

While the other nominees are available for viewing, however, Squid Game Season 2 will not be available until its release on December 26.

The show, however, must have stood out to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has, in the past, nominated media (usually films) for awards pre-release.

Case in point: Jamie Fox's stand-up comedy, What Had Happened Was, released a day after the award announcements on Tuesday, was also nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy.

Golden Globes' rules state that to be eligible for a 2025 award, a show must have premiered in the 2024 calendar year and showrunners must submit episodes to the voting body by Nov. 4.

While there typically aren't many TV series premieres in December, season 2 of Squid Game qualified for the accolade thanks to the show's quick thinking, as well as their built-in devoted fanbase from the show's tremendous season one success.

The show's director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, explained that the season's dark on-screen themes may not necessarily surprise viewers, considering current events.

"Season two draws a lot of parallels with what we are witnessing in the world right now," he said.

"And with a heavy heart, I feel that watching the second season of Squid Game is not going to be very different from watching the news — and that's how I want you to take it."

