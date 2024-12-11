"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kathy Hilton admitted she's never sent her husband explicit images via text message, but they do keep steamy photos in a bank safe deposit box.

On Tuesday's episode of "RHBH," Hilton's sister Kyle Richards asked whether she'd ever sexted her husband, Rick Hilton.

"We have a couple in the safe in the bank," Hilton, 65, admitted. "Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, they have those beds with the big mirror. Seriously, it's so sexy."

"Who puts their nude photos in a vault at the bank?" joked Richards, 55. "I'm just picturing Kathy naked with, like, fuzzy socks and a hat on."

Kathy and Rick, 69, have been married for 45 years, and are parents to Paris, 43, Nicky, 41, Barron, 35, and Conrad, 30.

Hilton has previously discussed how the famous couple keeps the romance alive during such a long and successful marriage. In September, she told People that she and her husband have never been "away from each other for two weeks."

"I don't think you go to bed without saying, 'I love you,' and giving each other a kiss," she told the outlet. "If you have had a disagreement, you always make up before you go to sleep and keep a little mystery and always keep it exciting and fun."

In January, the Bravolebrity revealed to PageSix that she and her husband have a weekly date night at The Cheesecake Factory.

"It's local, it's right there and fresh and busy all the time," she said of the restaurant chain. "Actually, you walk in there and there are people. We love that! We don't want to sit in a restaurant with nobody in the room."

-- With reporting by TMX