Lamar Jackson is embarking on a new business venture in fragrance and his inspiration is based on a particular personal preference.

The Baltimore Ravens star sat with 'GQ Sports' to debut his cologne, Night Lights, before going into detail regarding exactly how he developed the unisex notes, adding that he likes to smell "Like a female."

The NFL quarterback added why he opted to make his own fragrance.

"My cologne — what made me want to make my own cologne is me just wanting to smell good," Jackson, 27, began.

"Okay, people may not know this about me, but I rather prefer like... girl perfume, or something like... real soft," the athlete explained. "That's what made me want to create something unisex, you know? Instead of just — all about us men."

"Man, I like to smell like a female sometimes," the athlete expressed. "So get something that can... you know, be in between," he laughed. When the host behind the camera asked the Floridian sports star to describe the notes of his new fragrance, he gave details of fragrance notes combining something "wonderful."

"Can you describe the scent?" he was asked after picking up the clear bottle and spritzing his wrist. "Wonderful," the 27-year-old said after a refreshing exhale.

"Soft. For the women, sexy...probably. For the guys, how we be," the quarterback shrugged and laughed. "You know, like a man," he concluded, plugging his brand site 'Era 8 Apparel.'

In recent news, EA Sports has announced Lamar Demeatrice Jackson and fellow athlete Derrick Henry have joined the Madden 99 club, per the 'Baltimore Ravens.'

According to the team's sports outlet, the two athletes carried 98 ratings in Madden NFL 25, however, their stellar seasons have elevated their records. Per the announcement, they both are the first in-season duo of 99 club recipients in the history of the fan-favorite video game.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently 8-5. They play the 2-11 New York Giants on Sunday, December 15.