A social media influencer has alleged that Drake scammed him out of $2 million in cryptocurrency in exchange for opportunities — which never came to fruition.

The internet personality, who goes by Julianxceo on Instagram, took his issues public on a stream with DJ Akademiks claiming that musicians Top5 and Drake allegedly scammed him in exchange for follows, per 'Hot New Hip Hop.'

The 20-year-old also alleged that he had proof of the agreement via voice notes and text messages sent by the Canadian rapper, one of which he played during the stream.

The influencer — known for his flashy lifestyle and Digital Mafia incentives — maintained that he was in contact with Top5, who eventually connected him to the "Views From the 6" rap star.

According to the influencer, Drake agreed to appear in his music video, follow him online and "all" his companies, introduce him to 'Wednesday' actress Jenna Ortega "for free," and post him online, via a deal struck between them both via their mutual connection, Top5.

Social media influencer calls dj akademiks to tell him Drake scammed him for $2million . He plays audio of him and Drake talking pic.twitter.com/pADeLbDpi3 — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) December 11, 2024

That said, he reported that none of the above took place. Not only did the rapper not hold up his alleged end of the deal, he instead took the $500K in BTC that the influencer sent, and the additional $1.5M the following day, although the form of currency wasn't clearly detailed.

The rapper allegedly unfollowed him shortly after.

"You have a direct line to me. If you want to make money for real, just get your money back, enjoy the rest of the year, these things take time, not built in a day or week," the voice note the influencer played said.

The influencer claims that he attempted to reach Top once things began to appear murky, however, claimed the musician "ran away to Toronto."

Stephen A Smith reacts to Drake suing UMG for the using bots for the Kendrick Lamar not like us record allegedly. Also do you believe the Drake smear campaigns have begun ? pic.twitter.com/EmHO8inapF — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) November 27, 2024

Drake — currently entangled in a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over the fan-favorite diss track "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar — has yet to deny or confirm the bombshell scam claims made by the social media influencer.

In addition to a lack of response on behalf of the rap star, the voice notes played by the influencer have not been verified.