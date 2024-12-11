It was Olivia Ponton, not Joe Burrow's girlfriend, who reported the burglary to authorities when the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback's home in Ohio was burglarized earlier this week.

But who is Olivia Ponton? And what do we know about her?

Read more: Jason Kelce Avoids Criminal Charges in Homophobic Phone Slamming Incident

After Ponton's name surprisingly emerged in the aftermath, football fans and celebrity followers alike learned that it was the influencer, a 22-year-old IMG model and popular social media personality, who placed the 911 call at Burrow's home after she discovered the break-in on Monday, naturally raising some questions about her role in Burrow's life.

Ponton, who described the burglary scene as "completely messed up," per Deadspin, found a shattered window and a ransacked bedroom when she arrived at Burrow's $7.5 million home.

According to police reports, Ponton is listed as Burrow's employee, but the nature of her employment remains unclear. So what more can we learn about Ponton?

She Has Over 10 Million Social Media Followers

Impressively, Ponton has amassed over 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram since she first gained fame online during the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes 2.9 million Instagram followers and 7.6 million TikTok followers as of December 2024.

All that social media fame has apparently let to a windfall for the influencer — Ponton owns a $1.2 million apartment in New York City, according to reports.

Her Identity Is Pansexual

Ponton identifies as pansexual, as Us Weekly reported. She came out as bisexual in 2021 and later said she was pansexual, becoming an advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"I think sexuality is a very fluid thing," Ponton said in a TikTok video she posted earlier this year. "I've always said that, and I mean I love kissing all types of people so all I'm here [to do] is literally to spread love and love a lot of people."

She's also said, "It means a lot to me because I am very hyper femme presenting, and I think for the younger girls that are 7 to 15, they're kind of going through the same thing right now that I was going through, but I didn't necessarily have anyone to talk to about it."

She Modeled for Sports Illustrated

Ponton has worked with major brands like Calvin Klein, Skims and Ralph Lauren, and she appeared in the famed Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2022 and 2023 — a far cry from discovering a break-in at Joe Burrow's home and reporting it to authorities.

Ponton's involvement in the burglary case also coincides with uncertainty about Burrow's personal life — he was previously linked to longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher, but the pair have not been seen publicly together in months.

Olivia Ponton Was in the LA Hype House

In 2020, Ponton briefly lived in the TikTok-famous Los Angeles Hype House alongside other top influencers such as Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio and Josh Richards.

"It was a basically a frat house with a bunch of people who did social media, which was definitely fun," Ponton subsequently said in an interview. "(Let's) say I got a little bit of a college experience with that."

She added, "It was a little much for me. I could only do two months. I was like, 'OK, guys: Gotta run.'"

Still, even knowing all this, Ponton's nature of her employment with Burrow remains unclear. Which continues to cause public speculation about their relationship.