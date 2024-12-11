Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack On The PDA at 'A Complete Unknown' Premiere
It's been a while since Kylie Jenner and current boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were sighted out in public together, leaving many to wonder whether or not the two had called it quits.
However, those rumors were squashed at Tuesday evening's A Complete Unknown premiere in Los Angeles, as Jenner attended alongside mother Kris Jenner to support Chalamet's latest cinematic endeavor.
The Kardashians star, 27, and the 28-year-old actor -- who plays a young Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic -- packed on the PDA according to People. The outlet reports that at one point during the premiere's after-party, Jenner sat on Chalamet's lap "with her arm around his shoulders and they shared a quick kiss."
The normally lowkey couple have been an item since April 2023, getting together shortly after Jenner split with the father of her two children, rapper Travis Scott.
She and Chalamet have managed to keep their relationship under wraps while not participating in too many public appearances. Their relationship was officially confirmed when they were snapped cuddling and kissing during Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour last summer, not seen together again since their 2024 Golden Globes date and September's US Open.
The two skipped posing on the carper together, though Chalamet dazzled with a leather jacket look and matching goatee.
While no images have been published of the two at the A Complete Unknown premiere together, Chalamet's vocal coach shared selfies taken with both of them during the event.
Fans of the duo are happy to receive confirmation that their relationship is still going strong.
"The way kylie and timothee actually make perfect sense, I'm so happy they're still together," shared one X user.
Their busy schedules may also impact the amount of time the couple gets to spend together. While Jenner is a mother of two in L.A., Chalamet is currently filming A24's Marty Supreme alongside Tyler, the Creator and Gwyneth Paltrow in New York City.