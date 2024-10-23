Kylie Jenner expressed that she was "heartbroken" after her friendship falling out with Jordyn Woods.

Jenner and Woods have since mended their relationship after a high-profile fallout in 2019, triggered by Woods' involvement with Jenner's sister's partner Tristan Thompson.

Reflecting on the friendship breakup in an 'Elle,' Jenner described the emotional toll of cutting ties.

"I was heartbroken. We've always tried to talk through things, so it's never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance," she shared. Before their falling out, Jenner, 27, and Woods were practically inseparable. "Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her," Jenner recalled. "To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that."

Jenner revealed that the experience — though painful —encouraged personal growth. "I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself.

It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well," she explained.

The duo recently appeared together in a viral TikTok alongside influencer Anastasia Karanikolaou, wearing coordinated black outfits.

Their reconciliation began to surface publicly last year when they were spotted dining at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles. Sources revealed that the pair had been meeting privately for at least a year before their public appearance.

In an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for 'Interview' magazine, Jenner confirmed they had "stayed in touch throughout the years," though much of it remained private.

The Kylie Cosmetics' founder also discussed her renewed bond with Woods, 27, in a recent episode of 'The Kardashians,' sharing details with her big sister Khloé Kardashian.

Reflecting on their interaction at Paris Fashion Week, Jenner said, "It was fun" to reconnect and noted, "I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it's like, we talk once a month."

In 2019, Woods, who is currently dating New York Knicks basketball player Karl Anthony Towns, kissed Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloé, 40, and the Cleveland Cavaliers baller — who split in 2021— are the parents of True Thompson, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 2.

Thompson ultimately look accountability for the kiss and apologized to Jenner in 2023 for causing the fracture in her friendship with Woods.