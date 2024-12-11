Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe on Friends, recently shared a surprising insight — the cast of the beloved NBC sitcom only met for dinner once in the 17 years that spanned between the show's series finale in 2004 and its 2021 reunion special.

Indeed, despite portraying an inseparable group of pals onscreen, life after the hit show often kept them apart.

Speaking on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast recently, Kudrow explained, "We'd only had dinner, the six of us, once before since the show ended."

But when they finally reunited for a casual dinner about a decade after the finale, it felt like no time had passed. "Just us at someone's house and [we] had dinner, and like, didn't miss a beat," she said.

While the cast became close during the show's 10-season run, Kudrow admitted their dynamic wasn't without its challenges, as the Daily Mail reported. On Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she reflected on the effort it took to maintain their friendship, describing the six-way relationship as one that "took some work."

She credited her co-stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc for modeling open and respectful communication, something she had to learn.

"If someone said something or did something, it didn't get too big because it was, 'Can I talk to you?'" Kudrow explained. Though difficult at first, these moments of honesty helped solidify their bond over time.

Kudrow's reflections on Friends come in the wake of Matthew Perry's tragic death in October 2023. Perry, who played Chandler Bing, passed away at 54 due to complications from ketamine use. The cast released a joint statement mourning their loss, writing, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family."

To honor Perry's memory, Kudrow began rewatching Friends, something she previously avoided out of embarrassment. "Honestly, I wasn't able to watch it because it's too embarrassing to watch yourself," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "But if I make it about Matthew, then that's OK. And it's just celebrating how hilarious he was — and that is what I want to remember [about him]."

She fondly recalled his unmatched comedic timing, saying, "No one ever knew that cadence or comedic rhythm before him. And his goal every day was: how many laughs can I get in real life?"

Despite years of separation and the challenges that come with fame, Kudrow emphasized the special connection between the cast. "You're just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people," she reminisced.

For fans, Friends remains a cultural touchstone, and the cast's enduring affection for one another mirrors the warmth of the characters they brought to life. Though life took them on different paths, their shared history continues to bind them in ways that resonate with audiences worldwide.