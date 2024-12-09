Lisa Kudrow, known for her role as Phoebe on Friends, recently shared her feelings about the death of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away in October 2023 at 54.

Speaking on a new episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kudrow expressed gratitude for knowing that Perry was in a good place emotionally before his death.

"This will sound odd — I'm more comforted that he was happy the day he died," Kudrow said. "He got to die happy. And to me, that was a gift."

Perry, best known as Chandler Bing on the beloved 1990s NBC sitcom, died at his Los Angeles home. His death was linked to the acute effects of the drug ketamine, as Us Weekly subsequently reported — a medication sometimes used to treat opioid addiction.

During the podcast, host Dax Shepard, who also has personal experience with recovery, reflected on the challenges of loving someone who struggles with substance use. Shepard noted Kudrow's access to 10 years of Friends footage of Perry could be bittersweet, saying, "I would be grateful to get to go back and see it before it had taken its toll."

Kudrow responded with admiration for Perry, sharing that she cherished both the friend she first met and the person he eventually became. She acknowledged that it was "complicated."

"God love him, this is you, and I love you," she said. "I understand, and so did he."

However, other Hollywood pals of Perry's, such as fellow actor George Clooney, have suggested that Perry "wasn't happy" when he died.

Kudrow Remembers Matthew Perry

After Perry's passing, Kudrow penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in November 2023, reminiscing about their shared memories and the unique bond they formed during their decade on Friends.

"Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up, then immediately we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then... You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded," Kudrow wrote. "Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

Perry's death, initially ruled accidental, remains under investigation. Five individuals have been charged in connection with his passing, including assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and others accused of conspiring to distribute ketamine.

While some have cooperated with authorities in exchange for reduced charges, others, like Jasveen Sangha, also known as the "Ketamine Queen," maintain their innocence.