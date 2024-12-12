Netflix actor José de la Torre has died after enduring a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness.

He was 37.

The Spanish performer died on December 5, according to 'Montilla Digital,' which was the first outlet to share the news of his passing. The following day, December 6, a funeral service was held for the 'Toy Boy' star in his hometown of Montilla, Spain, as confirmed by the publication.

De la Torre revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with what he referred to as a "serious illness," as reported by the 'New York Post.' Shortly after making this announcement, he began receiving treatment and stepped away from the public eye to focus on his health.

Spanish actress Luisa Martín took to Instagram to express her grief, posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of the actor. "I don't think about you in the past baby! No because I know you'll keep organizing every dinner and every space. Fly as high as you know 💫 you are light, a very bright light ✨✨✨✨✨ that will illuminate us all," Martín wrote. She continued, "It breaks my heart to think I'll never hear your voice again 💔but I'll keep talking to you. I love you infinitely José."

Another tribute came from Spanish actress and singer Lolita Flores, who also shared her sorrow on Instagram.

"How hard it is for me to accept that you are gone, without even knowing you. I met you in the play Salome," Flores wrote. "We shared very few hours, but your 37 years hurt me, how unfair life is sometimes, handsome on the outside and on the inside, your departure hurts me, it hurts me, and the pain of those who have loved you hurts me."

Flores added, "I did not have time to love you, but I did have time to know you. Consoling your parents and your sister will be difficult, heaven awaits you with open arms, how sad, you have gone too soon, too soon."

De la Torre gained recognition for his role in the Netflix series 'Toy Boy,' which aired for two seasons from 2019 to 2021. Beyond his acting career, he modeled for a variety of high-profile fashion, jewelry, and accessory brands.