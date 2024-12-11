Michael Cole, star of the 60s drama series 'The Mod Squad,' died Tuesday, December 10.

According to the actor's representatives, he died "peacefully this morning surrounded by his loved ones, after living a full and vibrant life," per 'Variety.'

Cole, who played the memorable role of Pete Cochran in the hip young undercover cop series, passed away at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center, per his publicist Rachel Harris.

He was 84.

The star was born on July 3, 1940, in Madison, Wisconsin. Events leading up to his death and details regarding his condition were not revealed.

In 1966, Cole would appear on an episode of the legendary series, 'Gunsmoke,' before landing his role on 'The Mod Squad,' which touched on issues including racism, drug addiction, and anti-war activism.

The actor's life would take a turn after he left Wisconsin, as he was broke and reportedly living under freeways when he met acclaimed acting coach Estelle Harman, who saw potential in him. "She recognized what was in there before I did," he stated back in 2018, per 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

It was from that day forward Cole would begin to work on his career, as Harman would take him in by giving him free lessons while allowing him to sleep on a bed on her workshop's stage, per the celeb outlet.

Things began to look up for the actor when he earned the attention of a casting director after reading a scene from 'Picnic' at Paramount alongside his coach's other student, leading to his 'Mod Squad' casting.

Interesting enough, Cole later revealed he was hesitant to take that role and stated that he hoped the series never aired because he didn't want to be known as playing "Some guy who ratted on some other troubled kids."

Michael Cole has also starred in other hit TV shows between the 1960s and 2000s including 'Chuka' (1967), 'Wonder Woman' (1978), 'Rip It Off' (2002), and 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013).

He is survived by his wife, Shelley, and his three children.