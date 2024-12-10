Nikki Giovanni, known for her literary works, poetry, public speaking, and activist for the Black Arts Movement, died Monday, Dec 9.

Giovanni, a strong voice in the Black poet and civil rights movement, passed away Monday with her life-long partner Virginia (Ginney) Fowler by her side, according to a statement released by her friend and fellow author, Renée Watson.

She was 81.

The renowned poet's cousin, Allison Pat Ragan, also released a statement on behalf of her family member, per the 'Associated Press.' "We will forever feel blessed to have shared a legacy and love with our dear cousin," Allison (Pat) Ragan, Giovanni's cousin, said.

The beloved activist passed away following her third cancer diagnosis. Her final days came after complications caused from lung cancer, before she died in a Blacksburg, Virginia, hospital.

"We will forever be grateful for the unconditional time she gave to us, to all her literary children across the writerly world," poet Kwame Alexander stated of Giovanni in a statement, per 'NPR.'

Born Yolanda Cornelia Giovanni Jr., the literary celeb was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, before growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio. She would later find her voice when she returned to Nashville to attend Fisk University, kickstarting her role as a leading Black literary figure.

One of Giovanni's most memorable moments remains a candid conversation between her and a fellow acclaimed writer, James Baldwin — also a poet and civil rights activist. The interview came as she was named "Woman of the Year" by both Ebony Magazine and Mademoiselle.

The literary icon found her way to Virginia Tech, where she would continue teaching English for over three decades. Authoring more than 25 books, she is well known for her readings, live appearances, and poetry collections. The writer also stood with Bobby Seale and Huey P. Newton, the founders of the original Black Panther Party for Self Defense.

For a time, she was known as "The Princess of Black Poetry." A close friend of hers, Barbara Crosby, described Giovanni as "the most cowardly, bravest, least understanding, most sensitive, slowest to anger, most quixotic, lyingest, most honest woman I know," in a nonfiction prose published back in 2003 called "The Prosaic Soul of Nikki Giovanni."

"To love her is to love contradiction and conflict," she stated, per 'AP.' "To know her is to never understand but to be sure that all is life."