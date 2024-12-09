Johnny Manziel, former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, has drawn attention on social media after appearing in an intimate bathroom video with his girlfriend, Josie Canseco, daughter of MLB legend Jose Canseco.

The video, posted as part of Canseco's birthday tribute to the now 32-year-old Manziel, showed the couple sharing a private moment in the bath, with Manziel washing his girlfriend's hair.

Canseco accompanied the post with an affectionate caption: "A love like you. My best friend and my forever. I'm so proud of the man you've grown into. You are the kindest heart I've ever met. How'd I get so lucky?"

She added: "Happy birthday my baby @jmanziel2."

The clip generated mixed reactions on social media, with some fans expressing disappointment while others defended it as "normal couple behavior" and "a modern-day love story." The video quickly accumulated millions of views across platforms, and it's still managing to garner plenty of controversy despite the relatively mild content depicted in Canseco's post.

The couple has been publicly dating since April when they made their relationship official at the Stagecoach music festival.

This relationship marks a new chapter for Manziel, whose NFL career with the Cleveland Browns (2014-2016) was riddled with off-field controversies, including domestic violence incidents and alcohol-related issues.

Now a business owner and podcast host, Manziel, 32, appears to have stabilized his life. His girlfriend, Josie Canseco, works as a model and comes from a sports background herself as the daughter of six-time MLB All-Star Jose Canseco.

In 2018, Manziel married 'Selling Sunset's' Bre Tiesi, who shares a child with Nick Cannon, before the pair divorced in 2021.