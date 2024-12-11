Megan Fox is prioritizing her pregnancy following her recent separation from Machine Gun Kelly.

According to a source speaking to 'People', "The baby is due soon and Megan is trying to focus on that."

"It's her priority," they said of the 38-year-old.

News of the pair's split came approximately one month after Fox revealed she and Kelly were expecting their first child together.

Despite their separation, another source indicated that both parents remain enthusiastic about the upcoming arrival: "They've both been ecstatic about the baby. They really wanted this baby."

Fox officially announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Monday, November 11, tagging Kelly in a photo showcasing her baby bump. This child will be Fox's fourth and Kelly's second. Fox is already mother to three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Kelly has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie.

The actress also shared some insights into her experience and the adjustments she's made to maintain her well-being during this time.

"With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally," she explained.

Fox detailed her comprehensive approach to pregnancy wellness, stating, "I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always."

Neither Fox nor Kelly have offered official commentary on their decision to split up.

The pair's social media profiles have remained silent among the latest news to come out of their relationship.