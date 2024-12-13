The ongoing feud between rapper Remy Ma and boxing champion Claressa Shields has taken an unexpected turn, with talk of their Instagram conflict escalating into a potential boxing match.

The controversy began when Remy publicly accused her husband, Papoose, of being involved with Shields. In response, Shields fired back at Remy, taking a jab at her age and demeanor.

"Misery loves company baby... Smh. I'm just so happy over here," Shields wrote after Remy shared multiple posts about her and Papoose. "I can't believe a 45-year-old woman is crashing out like this. [clown emoji] behavior."

Remy responded swiftly, correcting Shields on her age while delivering a pointed comeback. "I'm not 45 YET! But you are 29 and I'll just say this... you not aging like wine. AGAIN tho, I'm not your enemy. Tell ya boyfriend to buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn't answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week."


In another twist, Remy posted what she claimed to be direct messages from Shields, allegedly seeking her fashion advice. Shields, however, denied the legitimacy of the messages.

"You making fake texts is crazy! I'm not a bi**h you can bully," Shields wrote in reply. "You're bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it."

Using the drama to her advantage, Shields pivoted to promote her professional endeavors. "Might as well! Next fight is Feb 2nd in Flint, Michigan for some more Heavyweight Belts! & The Fire Inside comes out Christmas Day in a theatre near you!"

She concluded the exchange with a bold challenge to Remy, declaring in a since-deleted post: "Claressa Shields vs. @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!"

Remy has yet to respond to Shields' taunts and has since removed all her posts addressing the situation with Papoose and Shields.

