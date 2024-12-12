Papoose has publicly accused his wife, Remy Ma, of engaging in multiple extramarital affairs, following her allegations that he had a relationship with boxer Claressa Shields.

The couple, well-known in the hip hop community and often referred to as #Relationshipgoals after Papoose stood by Remy Ma's side while she was served a six-year prison sentence in 2014, has taken their personal issues to social media, where they have exchanged serious accusations.

On the night of Wednesday, December 11, Remy Ma ignited the verbal sparring after she alleged that Papoose had been unfaithful with Shields.

She also posted alleged screenshots of a text thread between her estranged husband and the boxer, what Shields called "fake" on Twitter, now X.

You making fake text is crazy! I’m not a bitch you can bully. You’re bitter and mad. You making yourself look stupid, just stop it https://t.co/0wzTeASBC0 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 12, 2024

In response, Papoose posted a heated statement on Instagram, accusing Remy Ma of repeated infidelity.

"Sad to say that @remyma Is a narcissist," he wrote. "She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she's playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She rather clout chase on social media. Than handle this like civilized adults."

Adding to the turmoil, Papoose is rumored to have physically confronted battle rapper Eazy the Block Captain, who is allegedly involved with Remy Ma. Reports suggest that Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, punched Eazy during a Chrome 23 event, knocking him out — a claim Remy Ma denies.

"Hey Ms. Shields, I am a ONE boyfriend woman, the same way I was a ONE husband woman. And I'm a good woman at that.Hence why mfs won't just go. Oh & He's never gonna buy you anything cuz he thinks HE'S the prize 😂he's a taker not a giver. Plus I'm the one with the bag lol," Remy Ma posted in another social media caption.

She added: "Please, stop playing with me cuz I'm not the enemy you want. I am not even mad actually I'm very happy- and that's why your boyfriend is mad. Oh and I know you said you feel stupid but you look stupid too."

The mother of two added the hashtags, "#HeNEVERknockedNobodyOut - that was a LIE" and "#AndNeitherWillYouSoRelax."

Papoose further explained his reluctance to discuss their private matters in public, stating, "I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my 6 year old baby. She has to go to school. As you can see I remained quiet through this all."

Remy Ma, 44, shot back immediately, posting on her Instagram Stories allegations of physical abuse.

Remy Ma accused Papoose falling asleep on a call with Shields while staying in her home.

"Papoose dum a*s fell asleep on the phone with @claressashields," Remy Ma wrote. "Laying in my house he refuses to leave. This b#### supposed to be a world champion boxer and get scary ass hung up soon as she heard my voice."

"While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could've BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away and he was "holding me down" Sidebar: he bout to say he wrote me rhymes IMAGINE THAT, and if anything sexual leaks about me it was him cuz he threatened that too," she wrote in a Instagram caption.

Remy Ma also shared what she claimed were direct messages between Papoose and Shields, accusing the pair of trying to tarnish her reputation. Shields responded by defending herself and accusing Remy Ma of being unfaithful. In her remarks, Shields referred to Papoose as her "boyfriend."

The drama continued over on Twitter, with the "Lean Back" rapper and Shields engaging in a war of words.

I can’t believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this. 🤡 behavior — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 12, 2024

Then 2 Remy is Lying! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 12, 2024

Im not 45 YET! But you are 29 and I’ll just say this…you not aging like wine. AGAIN tho I’m not your enemy, tell ya boyfriend buy you some flowers & gifts. & he didn’t answer any of his phones cuz he was with his Cali girl this week. — Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) December 12, 2024

Remy Ma, born Reminisce Kioni Mackie, married Papoose in February 2016.

The Terror Squad emcee has one child from a previous relationship, as well as three stepchildren with Papoose. She gave birth to the couple's first child together, Reminisce Mackenzie, on December 14, 2018.