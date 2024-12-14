Jamie Foxx was hit in the face by a glass thrown by another customer at the Beverly Hills restaurant he was celebrating his birthday at on Friday night, according to a report.

Foxx was at his birthday dinner at Mr. Chow when he allegedly got into a fight with another patron. Following the exchange the patron threw a glass that hit him in the face, according to reporting by TMZ.

A spokesperson for Foxx told TMZ: "Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement's hands."

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Friday night responding to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. However, police said the claim was "unfounded" and actually "involved a physical altercation between parties," according to reporting by USA Today.

By the time police arrived to the scene, Foxx had left, law enforcement told TMZ.

Witnesses told TMZ that the fight began when a customer at another table made rude comments to Foxx, who told them to stop since he was with his family. Following Foxx's comments, the customer threw the glass, hitting him in the face.

